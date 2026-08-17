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Empty Bowls 2026

Empty Bowls 2026

For 34 years, the Potters' Guild of Las Cruces has partnered with El Caldito Soup Kitchen to turn art into action.

Grab a unique handcrafted bowl made by our local potters' guild and taste a variety of incredible soups from over 50 different local restaurants.

Each handcrafted bowl serves as a reminder that no one in our community should face an empty bowl. Join us in making a difference!

St. Paul's United Methodist Church
$25
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Potters guild of Las Cruces
5756444156
pottersguildlc@gmail.com
https://www.pottersguildlc.org

Artist Group Info

aalonzo1215@gmail.com
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
225 West Griggs
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-526-6689
info@stpaulslascruces.com
https://www.stpaulslascruces.com/