Empty Bowls 2026
Empty Bowls 2026
For 34 years, the Potters' Guild of Las Cruces has partnered with El Caldito Soup Kitchen to turn art into action.
Grab a unique handcrafted bowl made by our local potters' guild and taste a variety of incredible soups from over 50 different local restaurants.
Each handcrafted bowl serves as a reminder that no one in our community should face an empty bowl. Join us in making a difference!
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
$25
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Potters guild of Las Cruces
5756444156
pottersguildlc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
aalonzo1215@gmail.com
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
225 West GriggsLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-526-6689
info@stpaulslascruces.com