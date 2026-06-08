David Rodriguez and the Havana Quintet @ the Rio Grande Theatre

David Rodriguez and the Havana Quintet will join the lineup of fantastic performers this month for the annual Jazz Arts Festival in Las Cruces, in collaboration with the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society.

The society’s June gathering will look a tad different this month as MVJBS joins Las Cruces’ Juneteenth celebrations and presents a free performance at the Rio Grande Theatre on Sunday, June 21. David Rodriguez, an El Paso-based musician, composer and educator leads the Havana Quintet, a group made up of Cuban musicians. The group is part of the larger Team Havana project working to share Cuban and Latin jazz music to audiences across the world.

Audiences will hear a mix of traditional and contemporary Cuban rhythms and arrangements through genres such as danzón, bolero, son, cha-cha-chá, mambo and modern Latin jazz. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this wonderful, free concert!