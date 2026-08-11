Craig Winston and Randy Granger in "For the Love of the Black Box Acoustic Music Series"

“For the Love of the Black Box Acoustic Music Series” at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces will have its first concert Tuesday evening, Aug. 18 at 7pm. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Community of Hope's "Tents to Rents" program.

The Aug. 18 show features two distinctive and superbly accomplished artists:

Craig Winston, outstanding classical guitarist from Denver in a program including works by Antonio Lauro and J.S. Bach, and Las Cruces favorite, musician and storyteller Randy Granger whose music was recently featured in the Ken Burns film The American Buffalo. Visit craigwinston.net and randygranger.net