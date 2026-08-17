PRESS RELEASE: Silver City Recycles is a local non-profit whose mission is to promote and implement all activities that reduce landfill volumes. This includes but is not limited to public education on reducing consumption, ways to reuse products and packaging, and the recycling of materials in order to keep them out of our landfill. Trash-to-Treasure is a private company that provides a curbside recycling pickup service for a monthly subscription fee. Both organizations are partners in hosting a Community Recycling Town Hall and Party. The public is invited to participate in discussions about all the ways we as a community can reduce the volume and ultimately cost of landfilling solid waste. Add your voice to let us know why recycling is important to you. Learn about a new drop off program these two organizations are developing with your feedback. Food and refreshments will be provided in a fun and educational atmosphere. Breakout sessions with local community leaders will allow detailed discussions about what is important to you. Bring your opinions and your friends to help make Silver City a better place.

