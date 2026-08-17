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Community Recycling Town Hall and Party

Community Recycling Town Hall and Party

PRESS RELEASE: Silver City Recycles is a local non-profit whose mission is to promote and implement all activities that reduce landfill volumes. This includes but is not limited to public education on reducing consumption, ways to reuse products and packaging, and the recycling of materials in order to keep them out of our landfill. Trash-to-Treasure is a private company that provides a curbside recycling pickup service for a monthly subscription fee. Both organizations are partners in hosting a Community Recycling Town Hall and Party. The public is invited to participate in discussions about all the ways we as a community can reduce the volume and ultimately cost of landfilling solid waste. Add your voice to let us know why recycling is important to you. Learn about a new drop off program these two organizations are developing with your feedback. Food and refreshments will be provided in a fun and educational atmosphere. Breakout sessions with local community leaders will allow detailed discussions about what is important to you. Bring your opinions and your friends to help make Silver City a better place.

The Hearth Event Center (formerly the Presbyterian Church in Silver City)
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Silver City Recycles and Trash to Treasure
5753421369
info@t2t.green
t2t.green

Artist Group Info

Stuart Egnal
The Hearth Event Center (formerly the Presbyterian Church in Silver City)
1915 N. Swan Street
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
6812129568
cqhbaldwin@gmail.com
hearthnm.org