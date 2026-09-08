Chris Sanders and Bob Diven House Concert

Chris Sanders and Bob Diven will perform live at a house concert on Thursday, 24 September, to support Tents to Rents, an annual event that raises funds to help people living at Camp Hope move into stable and permanent housing.

Doors open at 6:30; music starts at 7:00. Suggested donation is $30 per seat; pay at the door with cash or card. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve your seats, email tentstorentshouseconcert@gmail.com. You will receive the address and all the details by email.

Come enjoy a magical evening of live music while helping to end homelessness for someone at Camp Hope.