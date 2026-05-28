Border Jazz Orchestra - Farewell to Danny Garcia

Danny Garcia, a founding member of the Border Jazz Orchestra (an MVJBS affiliate), is playing his final concert with the ensemble Saturday! Danny’s background includes time performing with Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, Glenn Miller Orchestra, and dozens of other entertainers including The Temptations, Four Tops and Frank Sinatra. He also served as the flute professor in the NMSU Music Department in the 80s!

“One of the most influential musicians in my career,” Pancho Romero, BJO leader, says about Danny Garcia.

Don’t miss the Border Jazz Orchestra and Danny Garcia’s final FREE concert at NMSU’s Atkinson Recital Hall on Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m.