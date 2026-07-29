5th Annual Gala in the Garden: Fundraiser for the Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability

The Commons’ 5th Annual Gala in the Garden: Under the Harvest Moon is Here!

Presented in Loving Memory of Alex Olsen & Martyn Pearson

Join us Saturday, September 26 from 5–9pm for a stroll through the gardens with friends, delicious food, live music, a silent auction, and to learn about what The Commons has done and is planning for the upcoming year.

This year, we are excited to host the gala under the Harvest Moon, a symbol of abundance, gratitude, and community. Traditionally associated with the gathering of the harvest, this special evening reflects The Commons’ mission to cultivate food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainability in Grant County. As we gather in the garden, we celebrate the shared work of nourishing our community and creating a more resilient future together.