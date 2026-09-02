35th Annual Dress the Child Dinner "Havana Nights"

We are excited to announce that it is time for our Annual Dress the Child Dinner. Please join us for a wonderful evening in Cuba (without leaving Las Cruces) and enjoy "Havana Nights". This will be a wonderful and memorable evening at the Las Cruces Convention Center with a fabulous seven-course Cuban-inspired menu prepared by seven of Las Cruces' finest chefs. The evening will include live entertainment, a silent auction, 50-50 drawing, and will feature Master of Ceremonies host, Hillary Floren. And the best part...EVERYTHING associated with this event has been donated, so EVERY PENNY of ticket and sponsorship proceeds goes towards buying new clothing and shoes for desperately poor children living in the Mesilla Valley.

This event sells out every year so get your tickets early!