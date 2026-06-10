2026 San Juan Fiesta

The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in the village of Tortugas, is preparing to host the annual San Juan Fiesta Turtle Fest. The Turtle Fest is a centuries old fiesta held, on the weekend closest to June 24th, in honor of one of the village’s patron saints, St. John the Baptist. It is the largest fundraiser for the Parish. The theme for this year’s Turtle Fest is All American Turtle Derby. Funds generated from this year’s Turtle Fest will be used to support the Parish’s ongoing programs and projects. In keeping with tradition, the Turtle Fest Committee strives to make this a family event for all ages.

There are many events scheduled for this year’s Turtle Fest. The Turtle Fest begins with the 19th Annual Tortugas Open Golf Tournament held at the Tortugas Golf and Country Club, aka New Mexico State University Golf Course on Friday, June 26th with an 8:00am shotgun start. It is a four person scramble with an entry fee of $140 per player or $560 per team. The entry fee covers the green fee, golf cart, goodie bag and a Tortugas Style meal after the tournament. The field is limited to the first thirty-six teams that sign-up and pay. Tee box (hole) sponsorships are available. To sign up to play in the tournament, or for more information, please contact David Fierro at (575) 496-1693 or Frank Torres (575) 640-4354.

The Turtle Fest will embrace the theme of All American Turtle Derby, on Saturday, June 27th. In the evening, the Turtle Fest Tardeada (dance) will be held and will feature a popular local band, Encore. The dance will be held in the covered pavilion from 8:00pm to midnight. Doors open at 7:00pm. The entry fee for the Turtle Fest Tardeada is $10 per person at the door. In addition to the music, traditional Turtle Fest food will be sold during the event.

All events on Sunday, June 28th, are free and open to the public. Sunday’s main event is the 35th Annual San Juan Turtle Derby Races. Registration of the racing turtles will begin at 11:00am, and the races start at 2:00pm. All participants must register their turtles prior to the race. Anyone registering a turtle will receive a free Turtle Derby t-shirt. To begin the event, local celebrities will participate in the annual Celebrity Turtle Race. It is truly a fun event for both the turtle jockeys and spectators! There will be continuous entertainment starting at 11:30am with the Kicks Band. After the Turtle Derby Races, the dancing continues with the Turtle Fest Tardeada from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, featuring music by another popular local band, The Band.

Need to quench your thirst or feed your hunger on a hot Sunday afternoon?!? We have what you need! The Turtle Fest will have many food booths for everyone to enjoy including red enchiladas, gorditas, hamburgers, tacos, nachos, fruit cups, sweets, ice cream, and cold drinks. Also, starting at noon, there will be games and entertainment for the kids in the Turtle Fest Kiddie Land, located in the parish hall. The Turtle Fest concludes with the raffle drawing at 7:00pm, with three cash prizes totaling $1,750, and other prizes!

Bring your chanclas (dancing shoes) and join us at the Turtle Fest. With the exception of the golf tournament, all events are held under the Parish’s shaded pavilion and in the parish hall. It is a fun time for the entire family! The village is located just south of Mesilla Park.

