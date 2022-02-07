-
Broadway is back, and it’s coming to El Paso. On Nov. 13, El Paso Opera will join more than 2,500 organizations and theatres from all 50 states and more…
-
Although we’re still not able to go to full performances in indoor venues, soprano Heather Dials and Camerata del Sol have been offering a musical gift to…
-
Although the Covid19 pandemic forced El Paso Opera to cancel its spring productions in March, the organization came up with an innovative way to keep the…
-
One of the world’s most beloved operas, “Pagliacci,” presents a play within a play (or, more properly, an opera within an opera) that tells a story of…