Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Storytellers of Las Cruces participants,…
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Raymond Cobos, historian and curator of the traveling…
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Luna County artist, sculptor, and tile maker, Diana…
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Founder and retired Artistic Director of the Court…
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Mesilla Valley Radio Club members, Robert Bennett and…
Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with City of Las Cruces Branigan Cultural Center Curator of…
October 12, 2015 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, Host-Emily Guerra meets with The Borderland Fridas Co-Founder…
March 20, 2015 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with the President of General Federation of Women’s Clubs…
February 6, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with the Branigan Cultural Center Curator of Education,…
May 16, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with local visual artist, musician/songwriter, and…