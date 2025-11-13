Tonight – Marta Plominska will take audience on a flutist’s journey through Europe

Marta Plominska, whose international career has taken her to many countries and who is now the flute professor at NMSU, will perform a recital tonight that takes listeners on a musical journey through Europe. In her first faculty recital at NMSU, Plominska will perform works from Germany (Franz Schubert), Austria (Johann Nepomuk Hummel), France (Rhené-Baton), Italy (Nino Rota), and Britain (Mike Mower). She will be joined by her colleagues, pianist Jung-Won Shin and cellist Jorge Espinoza.

The program includes established repertoire as well as works that are rarely heard. Plominska chose Mike Mower’s “Sonata Latino” because “I wanted something that has both a classical but also jazz and a Latin-inspired jazz” style, she says in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. The piece she chose by Schubert, Introduction and Variations on a Theme, is the only work he wrote for flute, and is based on one of his many art songs. In the interview, she explains the background to each of the composers and pieces, and how she came to chose them.

Plominska has studied some of the pieces before and a few are new to her, but she has never performed any of the five pieces in concert. “Being a flute player, there are so many pieces and we have such a big selection” she said, “and we will never get to play all of them.”

The concert is free and takes place at the Atkinson Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Leora Zeitlin Flute professor Marta Plominska at KRWG

