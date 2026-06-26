Luxury travel expert offers money-saving vacation tips and more

Scott Brocato talks with Whytney Rawls, a luxury travel expert and founder of The Amara Escapes, about why more Americans are choosing domestic destinations over international trips and other travel topics.

Scott Brocato:

Talk about your travel background experience.

Whytney Rawls:

Yes, so I have honestly worked in travel on and off for many years. I started working in travel sales when I was in college as a side job and ended up doing really well. Took time off, got into the professional world, and finally I just got to the point where I really wanted to experience more, see more of the world after backpacking years prior. So I started my own travel business on the side while working full time, and then it really started to take off, and I left the full-time position almost a year ago. And I've been doing this for years, but I was able to finally walk away from that and fully focus on my travel business.

So I book travel all over the world. I book a lot of domestic and international travel from hotels, cruises, yachting experiences, flights, safari, ski, immersive experiences, really across the board. I specialize in a lot of domestic road trip-type of trips, as well as international, fully comprehensive itineraries where my clients just really pack their bags and show up.

Scott Brocato:

Talking about booking travel experiences, a lot of people like to do that online by themselves. When do you recommend people use a travel agent? What are the advantages of that over trying to self-book?

Whytney Rawls:

Yes, so I would say when you are booking more than one destination, I think it's always a smart thing to reach out to a travel advisor, but I think it's very important if you are doing a multi-city, multi-stop trip, because the logistics can get very exhausting if you are not familiar with the destination. And it is always good to gain knowledge of somebody that is an expert in wherever you're going, because there's so many things that aren't necessarily online, that I have knowledge of, that are off the beaten path, and that won't show up on Google when you look it up. It's just not there.

So really having that, with that in mind, if you are doing multi-stop, if you are doing something you've never done that involves a lot of different tickets, like skiing or taking trains through Europe, and flying to multiple places, it's always good to have somebody to help you handle the logistics so you can feel really relaxed. And even if you're doing national parks, if you have somebody that specializes in national parks, it can really, really help your experience.

Scott Brocato:

Why are more Americans choosing domestic destinations over international trips this summer? Is it fuel concerns or is there more?

Whytney Rawls:

I think it's definitely comes down to the fuel concerns because of the prices that are increasing, but it comes down to value and ease. So like you mentioned, the fuel concerns: domestic airfares are up about $100 year over year. Airfare in general is up about 20% across the board. And road trips are having a huge moment, in part, like partially because of this. You know, AAA has said that the road trips are the number one vacation booked upon Americans this year.

So it really is growing increasingly popular because it's something that's more flexible, you don't need as much time to plan, and you can really do this over a long weekend if you want. And that's why more Americans are trying to choose domestic travel, as well as they're more affordable, they can be repeatable, and people really enjoy that part of it.

Scott Brocato:

You mentioned immersive experiences. You book immersive experiences. Why the trend in immersive experience travel and what sort of immersive experiences are a lot of people seeking?

Whytney Rawls:

So people want the feeling of being transported somewhere different, but they want less friction. So I think it comes down to the logistical headache, the busyness and peak season at very popular destinations and affordability because of the rising costs of airfare and everything else. And so there are plenty of places in the U.S. that do hit those boxes without having to have the headache of traveling internationally.

Scott Brocato:

Talk about some hidden gems and lesser-known destinations that are becoming increasingly popular among luxury and family travelers.

Whytney Rawls:

Yes, so I have so many of these! Some of my top five that are really popular right now that are like, they're still under the radar, but clients are asking for places where they feel like they're being transported.

So I would say Leavenworth, Washington is a great option if you want to feel like you are in a Bavarian alpine town. The architecture, the culture, the beer gardens, the gingerbread, cookie shops--I mean, you really do feel like you're in a different world, and people really, really love that.

Sonoma, California is somewhere you can go if you really love the greenery, rolling hills and wine. Sonoma is a perfect match for that, like if you were interested in going to Tuscany, Sonoma would be your choice.

If you are looking for some beautiful architecture like that of the Greek Isles, Alys Beach, Florida is a perfect choice. I mean, the architecture and the sunsets that are directly over the Gulf are phenomenal and really give you that Greek feeling.

Newport, Rhode Island is a great place if you're looking for grand coastal Europe. There's these gilded mansions, the cliff walk that's just stunning and a lot of luxury shops, really great seafood and dining. And so that would be something comparable to like the grand coastal Europe.

And I definitely don't want to leave out one of my favorites, which is Carmel-by-the-Sea. And on the Pacific coast, this feels like a French village in the countryside, but on the coast. And it is really beautiful. There's a lot of art there, a lot of art galleries. The people are so nice, and it really gives you that European feeling.

Scott Brocato:

Totally agree with you on that last one, Carmel-by-the-Sea. I spent a week there a few years ago, and it's one of the most, if not the most beautiful places I've ever seen.

Well, what are some tips for travelers to enjoy the things they love about Europe without the long-haul flights or the passports, international travel headaches and the lot?

Whytney Rawls:

I would say like my number one tip is figure out what you're really looking to see and to do. and to do your research and speak to a travel advisor because you want to be paired with the right destination. So like if you're going to Alys Beach, Florida out of these choices because you love the Greek Isles, this isn’t going to give you cultural immersion. It's going to give you beautiful, stunning architecture and sunsets that you don't even think are real. That's what that is.

Whereas, you know, going to Leavenworth (Washington), you feel like you're really in the Bavarian culture when you're there. And Sonoma, if somebody's really outdoorsy and wants that. So I think really figuring out what's important to you is a tip for pairing you with the right destination. And by doing research and speaking to a travel advisor that can match you with your perfect stuff, then you won't have a bad time.

For more information and tips from Whytney Rawls, go to https://www.theamaraescapes.com/