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With more sanctions on Iran anticipated, what can U.S. consumers expect?

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to unveil additional economic sanctions against Iran, following President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will go after countries that support Iran economically. What does that mean for the market’s views of the economy and our own wallets?

Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at The Wall Street Journal, joins host Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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