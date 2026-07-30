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States are battling the federal government over prediction markets

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT

Earlier this week, a federal judge blocked a Minnesota state law that would have banned most prediction markets from operating and advertising in the state. A majority of states are demanding more regulation of the billion-dollar prediction market industry, while federal regulators have sided with the companies in their lawsuits against state regulation laws.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Ali Velshi, chief data reporter for MS NOW and host of “The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi,” to get the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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