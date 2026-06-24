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Lawyer defends client accused of vandalism on reflecting pool

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT

President Trump has claimed without evidence that problems at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool were caused by vandalism. The pool has been plagued by problems after it awarded a no-bid contract to a firm connected to a Trump donor to do repairs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joshua Kolb, senior counsel and manager of rapid legal response at Democracy Defenders Fund. Kolb is part of a team representing a man who was accused of vandalism after touching the pool.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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