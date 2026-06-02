Trump's $1.8 billion allies fund is temporarily halted

The Justice Department is abiding by a federal judge’s order that temporarily halts the $1.8 billion fund to pay people who feel they were unfairly prosecuted by the government.

The fund is part of a settlement President Trump made with the Department of Justice and it has been widely criticized, even by Republicans.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and a senior lecturer at Harvard University Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR