Democrats look to rural voters to grow their coalition

Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.