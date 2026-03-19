© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the SAVE Act would work

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT

President Trump is pressuring the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE Act, which already passed in the House. It would require people to prove they are citizens when registering to vote and show a photo ID to vote.

Republicans say it would tamp down on voting by non-citizens, but that is already against the law and a rare occurrence, according to experts. Some experts are concerned the law could disenfranchise many eligible voters.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Matthew Weil, vice president of governance at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR Politics
Here & Now Newsroom