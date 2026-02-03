Trump administration actions put U.S. election integrity in the spotlight
The FBI searched an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, last week, and seized records from the 2020 election.
The Justice Department is also compiling a database of sensitive voter information, and new rules make it easier to reject some mail-in ballots.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows about election security and integrity ahead of 2026.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
