How Jimmy Carter's love of music helped launch his presidential campaign

When Jimmy Carter ran for president, he was barely known outside of his home state. He had served in the Georgia State Senate and as governor of Georgia, but was far from a household name. What gave momentum to his campaign and endeared him to the youth vote was his friendships with musicians like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers.

"I was practically a non-entity," Carter says in the film Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President. "But everyone knew the Allman Brothers. When they endorsed me, all the young people said, 'Well, if the Allman Brothers like him, we can vote for him'."

Music was always an important part of Carter's life. Growing up in rural Georgia instilled in him a love for the gospel of Black churches and an appreciation for the power and spirituality of music. His penchant for independent thinking helped endear him to baby boomer musicians like Dylan who were otherwise antiestablishment.

Tom Hill / Getty Images / Getty Images Oct. 31, 1975: (L-R) The Marshall Tucker Band guitarist Toy Caldwell, then-Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter and The Marshall Tucker Band guitarist George McCorkle are photographed during a pre-concert reception for the governor at the Stouffer Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.

/ Bettmann Archive / Bettmann Archive June 14, 1977: President and Mrs. Carter chat with singers Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter during a visit the couple paid to the White House, in Washington, D.C. With them is the singer's son, John Carter Cash. Earlier, Cash sang at Flag Day ceremonies at the Capitol.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images / Getty Images 1977: President Jimmy Carter, first lady Rosalynn Carter and Elvis Presley

During his time as president, Carter invited many of these musicians to the White House. His first guest was Gregg Allman, despite the fact that the singer was facing a cocaine possession charge at the time. He hosted the first White House Jazz Festival on the grounds in June 1978. Carter's son James "Chip" Carter smoked weed with Nelson on the White House roof.

"There were some people who didn't like my being deeply involved with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and 'disreputables' — you know, rock and rollers," Carter said. "But I didn't care about that because I was doing what I really believed."

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100.

Amy Kossover / Getty Images / Getty Images 1974: Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter visits Capricorn Records during the production of Dickey Betts' debut album, Highway Call.

/ Getty Images / Getty Images 1977: Soul and gospel singer Andraé Crouch (R) meets former President Jimmy Carter at the White House Salute to Black Music in honor of the Black Music Association.

Chuck Fishman / Getty Images / Getty Images June 18, 1978: President Jimmy Carter (left) and musician Dizzy Gillespie (right) at the White House Jazz Concert. Carter was singing 'Salt Peanuts' and getting cues from drummer Max Roach.

/ Bettmann Archive / Bettmann Archive Sept. 24, 1979: The famed rock group the Bee Gees — (L-R) Maurice, Robin and Barry — visit President Carter at the White House.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images October 17, 1978: Famed singer Marian Anderson, left, and President Jimmy Carter, right, are shown at a White House ceremony at which Anderson was presented with a special congressional award for services to the nation. Carter praised Anderson as one who had brought great joy to the nation's millions of people.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images Dec. 12, 1982: Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter join Willie Nelson at a performance at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Ga.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images 1984: Jack Carter, Elizabeth Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter and former President Jimmy Carter join Randy Owen, the lead singer of country group Alabama, on stage at the Peachtree City Amphitheater outside Atlanta, Ga.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images May 5, 1993: (L-R) Former President Jimmy Carter, singer-songwriter Michael Jackson and actor Emmanuel Lewis visit Atlanta, Ga., to boost Carter's Atlanta Project Immunization Drive.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images / Getty Images July 27, 2008: Willie Nelson is joined on stage by former President Jimmy Carter, who played harmonica on "Georgia on My Mind," at the Chastain Park Amphitheater in Atlanta, Ga.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images / Getty Images Feb. 6, 2015: (L-R) Honoree Bob Dylan, former President Jimmy Carter and Neil Portnow, president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, pose together on stage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Getty Images Nov. 2, 2015: Justin Timberlake, Paul Williams, the President and Chairman of the Board for the ASCAP, and President Jimmy Carter present Trisha Yearwood (R) with the Voice of Music Award onstage during the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Shahar Azran / Getty Images / Getty Images April 29, 2016: Singer Bono of U2, former President Jimmy Carter and co-founder of WAFF Nile Rodgers attend We Are Family Foundation 2016 Celebration Gala in New York.