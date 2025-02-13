© 2025 KRWG
Trump has called for talks to end the war in Ukraine. Is a durable peace coming?

By Leila Fadel
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:26 AM MST

President Trump said peace talks should start to end Russia's war in Ukraine. NPR speaks with Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, about the prospects.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: February 13, 2025 at 8:04 AM MST
A previous audio version of this story incorrectly stated that a U.S. president and Russian president have not met in over a decade. Former President Joe Biden met with Vladimir Putin in Geneva in 2021.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
