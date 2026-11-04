U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez wins third term

[Crowd chants: "¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!"]

Congressman Gabe Vasquez secured his third term in office last night, joining other democrats across the state in midterm-election wins.

Vasquez and his team held a watch party at Salud! de Mesilla.

The patio area was covered in campaign signs and filled with supporters and fellow democratic legislators who awaited early unofficial results, which were a bit delayed for Bernalillo County. At around 10:30 p.m. and showing a projected win with 58% of votes, Vasquez gave his victory speech.

“These are the most consequential days of our nation that I’ve ever lived through," he said. "It is an incredible change that we are seeing. We are taking our country back folks.”

One New Mexican barely made it to witness the victory. In fact, he was born just 3 days ago.

"Nikki say hello to the crowd," Vasquez said.

[Crowd chants: "Nikki! Nikki! Nikki!]

The crowd chanted as Vasquez FaceTimed his wife Nikki and newborn son to join the celebration.

Amidst the celebration, he acknowledged quite the list of work still needed to be done. With democrats now holding the majority in the house and senate, he said in his upcoming term he’d like to see changes to things like the immigration system, and the defense of civil rights, the constitution and public lands.

“Over the next two years, I am going to need your help," he said. "I am going to need your support to stand up to the worst impulses of this ad and to protect every New Mexican who calls this district home.”