Project Jupiter Community Monitoring Committee to hold first meeting

The community monitoring committee related to Project Jupiter has scheduled a date for its first meeting.

The Project Jupiter Community Monitoring Committee will hold its first business meeting Saturday, Oct. 31st at 2 p.m. at the Doña Ana County Chambers.

Committee member, Lynn Moorer made the announcement during public comments on Tuesdays BOCC meeting.

Officers will be elected, and bylaws will be adopted according to the agenda on the county's website.

At this first meeting, attendees will be able to share what Project Jupiter related topics they would like to hear about in upcoming meetings as well as suggest experts that the committee can reach out to.

Future information meetings may most likely be held in the Santa Teresa, and Sunland Park area, said Moorer.

There are 11 members on the committee. Each commissioner elected two people from their district. Chair Manuel Sanchez got to pick an extra person from any district.

The committee members are: Hannan Al-Qanai, Don Bassett, Luis Bonilla, Juan Garcia, Wayne Grinnell, Dr. Michael King-Stracener, Gavin McMurdo, Lynn Moorer, Jerry Prochazka, Arturo Terrazas, and Marcus Wells.

Earlier this year, the county opened a section on their website where the public could send in questions related to the ai data center. Moorer said she has started to look through the questions.

"This is an important feature of the public service that this committee, which you agreed will take responsibility for the website, will providing as it digs deep into the facts and research about what's happening and what is planned to happen at the Project Jupiter site and its effect on Doña Ana County," Moorer said.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Doña Ana County Government YouTube channel.