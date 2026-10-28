Many issues motivating voters during early voting in Doña Ana County

Thousands of Doña Ana County residents have cast ballots during early voting which began October 6th.

David and Teresa Fisher were some of the first people we spoke to as soon as they came out of the voting booth. Both wanted to see a change for New Mexicans’ representation.

"We'd like to see more conservatives take their place in the government," Teresa said.

"That's an important point to us. We're not a two-party system right now. We'd like to see if we could move that more to the median," David said.

We spoke to Orlando-Antonio Carillo-Jiménez who was particularly concerned with the district 2 race for the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Biggest issues is yes, taking control of the house. I am all about abolishing ICE we need to get rid of them," he said.

Carillo-Jiménez also expressed his thoughts on the importance of voting.

"Your vote is your voice. If you want your voice heard, you need to come out, girl. You need to come out and vote people, vote, vote, vote. Vote like your life depends on it because it does," he said.

Terry Cook said many issues, including the war, were top of mind.

"Ending the war, making life better for everyone in our country. So, I'm concerned about all the issues, I think. But I think it's great to early vote," Cook said.

Local issues like schools, libraries and the General Obligation Bond were what motivated this man who asked to remain anonymous.

"I always am interested in what is going on with funding for schools and for the library. And so, I always come to vote on bond issues primarily. I do pay attention to who is running for governor for Lt. Gov. and all of that," he said.

For another man who we spoke to who also didn't want to be named, the environment and economy are his main concerns.

"So, particularly water usage, air quality. But equally important is I believe we want to make sure that we get highly qualified competent people into local government and state government that impacts us most directly," he said.

Early voting ends October 31. Election day is Tuesday, November 3.