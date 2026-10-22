The Las Cruces fire and police departments offer Halloween safety tips

For many children across the country, Halloween is a time to dress up, hit the streets and collect candy from neighbors.

But while trick-or-treating may be fun, it also comes with risks.

According to the Children’s Safety Network, on average, over two times as many child pedestrians die on Halloween compared to other days of the year. In a news release, the Las Cruces Police Department stated the most important safety measure is for a parent or responsible adult to accompany young trick-or-treaters.

Additionally, all Las Cruces fire stations will hand out free glow sticks on Halloween, while supplies last, to help keep children safe and increase their visibility after dark.

The Las Cruces Police Department shared the following Halloween safety tips:



Caretakers should go trick-or-treating with their child and keep watch of them at all times.

Make sure costumes are visible to homeowners and motorists.

Use a flashlight and/or glowsticks while trick-or-treating after dark.

Make sure costumes fit properly and do not interfere with walking or vision.

Keep costumes and decorations away from open flames such as candles in jack-o’-lanterns.

Consider flameless alternatives for lighting jack-o’-lanterns.

Use designated crosswalks, sidewalks and walkways and check for traffic before crossing streets.

Keep sidewalks and walkways safe and well-lit for trick-or-treaters.

Keep pets properly contained.

Watch for increased pedestrian traffic while driving.

Inspect all treats and candy, and do not consume candy that is improperly wrapped or sealed.

Not everyone enjoys strangers dressed in costumes knocking on their doors at night. The Las Cruces Police Department recommends avoiding trick-or-treating at homes without Halloween displays or lighting.

Police say call them immediately to report inappropriate behavior, suspicious activity or potentially dangerous situations. The non-emergency number is 575-526-0795 and of course, any time you witness or are involved in a life-threatening situation, call 911.