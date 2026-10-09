Raul Villanueva speaks on his campaign for Grant County Sheriff

KRWG Public Media is covering the Grant County Sheriff's race. Early voting in the state is underway, and election day is November 3rd. Democratic candidate Raul Villanueva spoke with Susan Morée.

Susan Morée:

Raul, how has your background prepared you for this office?

Raul Villanueva:

So my background, I have 32 years of law enforcement experience. So that's where I learned a lot of my experience and gained a lot of knowledge being on the front lines of law enforcement and I have been elected three times as sheriff. So I'm very prepared and able to hold the position of sheriff.

Susan Morée:

And what are the top issues facing the sheriff's office?

Raul Villanueva:

Currently we are experiencing issues with fentanyl overdoses, fentanyl drug use, which causes property crime and different other crimes involving drug use. That's one of our major issues that we're facing at the moment. We are also having a lot of domestic violence going on in our community. And I don't know why the cause of that is, it could be drugs or alcohol related as well. But those are the two major things that we're currently facing.

Susan Morée:

What are the proposed solutions to these issues?

Raul Villanueva:

To continue to monitor, continue to try and educate the public, holding public discussions regarding the drug use, fentanyl use, what to look for when you're out there, be observant. and just try to educate the public on reporting and trying to get to the bottom of what's going on with that fentanyl. And in regards to domestic violence, the same thing is just having outreach working hand in hand with the domestic violence shelter, educating our community on the resources that are available to them and continue to educate them and have them work with us to try to be able to get this problem under control.

Susan Morée:

What else is important for voters to know about your campaign?

Raul Villanueva:

Just that I am a friendly, easy to get along person who has an open door policy. I have every reason to listen to my community, try to help out the best that I can, which I have done for the past 13 years as the sheriff. Just interacting with the public and listening to their concerns and trying to get them the help that they need in their community and their areas that they live. And just being available, always available and responsive.

Susan Morée:

Okay. Thank you so much, Raul. I appreciate your taking the time to talk to us.

Raul Villanueva:

All right. Thank you.

KRWG Public Media has reached out to the Republican candidate, Wayne Oliver, who declined to be interviewed.

