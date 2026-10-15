Doña Ana County Commissioners appoint members for Project Jupiter Community Monitoring Committee

Doña Ana County commissioners have officially appointed 11 members to the Project Jupiter Community Monitoring Committee.

Each commissioner appointed two residents from their district. District 2, where the data center is located, has three.

The appointed members are Gavin McMurdo and Michael Stracener from district 1. Jerry Prochazka, Art Terrazas, and Luis Bonilla from district 2. From district 3 Wayne Grinnell and Hannan Al-Qanai. District 4 Don Bassett and Marcus Wells and from district 5 Lynn Moorer and Juan Garcia.

Committee members will lead a series of informational meetings to answer the communities' questions on water, air, energy and other concerns associated with Project Jupiter and provide additional oversight.

Executive Vice President and Head of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Mahesh Thiagarajan told commissioners that he would be open to participate in committee meetings when asked at this week’s recent BOCC meeting.

The committee will act independently and develop their own by-laws and elect their own officers. County management will assist with arranging meeting locations, advertisements, Spanish interpreters and other logistical details.

The resolution establishing this committee was passed on August 11 after Lynn Moorer suggested the committee to commissioners at a work session.

Appointees must live in the district they represent and cannot have any financial interest or be affiliated with entities that are for or against Project Jupiter as stated in the resolution.

The first meeting has yet to be announced, but when it is, you’ll hear about it right here.