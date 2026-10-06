Frederick Parker speaks on his campaign for Public Education Commissioner

KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico Public Education Commission race for district 7. Early voting in the state is underway, and election day is November 3rd. Democratic candidate Frederick Parker spoke with Serena Johnson.

Serena Johnson:

How has your background prepared you for this office?

Frederick Parker:

Well, I have close to 3 decades of experience in public education from a teacher – I was an instruction coach, a principal, range into a chief academic officer, and then retired as a deputy superintendent of schools. I've seen everything from the academics to the operations strategy component. My son attended a charter school when he was in his elementary years. So, I think I have an extensive, experience background.

Serena Johnson:

So what are the top issues facing your district?

Frederick Parker:

One of the main issues is re-engaging our students, you know, we have quite an issue with attendance. I still do some work on a volunteer basis with students and, just in passing conversation, they still struggle with this idea that school, and what school does, doesn't really necessarily prepare them for the life that they're wanting to go into. So, I think there's still a lot of work to be done about how we re-engage and prepare students for the world that they're going to truly participate and engage in meaningfully. There are other pieces that I believe that we need to consider. The Yazzie/Martinez really pushes our hand, and rightfully so, in making sure that we're investing appropriately and supporting our students from populations who are special needs. Those pieces right there, they kind of tie those same elements in that we want to prepare and support those students, but we want to be sure that we're carefully supporting those subgroups in a way that's meaningful and that it is returning on that investment. And how are we ensuring that we're doing that in a way that's equitable, but at the same time supportive.

Serena Johnson:

What are your proposed solutions to those issues?

Frederick Parker:

Yazzie/Martinez really focuses on, you know, that we're spending money appropriately on that. I think my solution would be to look at some kind of framework, and we're testing out the results of those investments. I think putting that framework in place or building that so that way we're actually looking at what are those indicators of success that we can identify that are showing that those subgroups of students are successful, and that those investments that we're making really reach the students. That's that one element of that, that I would want to put together a framework that can gather that data. As far as the chronic attendance, I think the charter school element in itself can work to do that. I think working with our communities and really digging in to see what their needs and their desires are as far as students that want to attend a non-traditional school. The challenge is with the leaders, and then educators, is how do you balance that with what the needs of and the requirements from the public education department are.

Serena Johnson:

And what else is important for voters to know about your campaign?

Frederick Parker:

It's important that they understand that I, you know, a lot of people will ask me, “Are you just pro-charters? Your idea is to just open up as many charters as you can.” And I was like, “I'm pro-student." So, I'm all about schools, about public schools in general, and if the charters are helping to meet the needs of the community and are encouraging kids to come to school, then be so. And in some cases, if it's not, then maybe that charter doesn't need to open. And so, I'm about that accountability measure as well. So, it's not just simply about opening up as many charters, it’s about opening up quality educational opportunities and experiences for students.