"Perfect Arrangement" kicks off American Southwest Theatre Company's new season Friday

Scott Brocato talks with director Nichole Hamilton and dramaturg Abby Watkins about the play and its relevance during Pride Month.

Scott Brocato:

Abby Watkins, you're a dramaturg. What is a dramaturg?

Abby Watkins:

So a dramaturg in theater is essentially like kind of like the historian of a production. So the dramaturg researches the world of the play to inform actors and designers and so that the world inside can be truthfully inhabited.

Scott Brocato:

Then I will pose this question to you first: tell us what Perfect Arrangement is about.

Abby Watkins:

So Perfect Arrangement is set during the “lavender scare,” which was, in order to get communists out of the government, they thought that gay people could be the most blackmailed into giving over government secrets.

Scott Brocato:

This was in the 1950s?

Abby Watkins:

Yes, this was in the 1950s. And they just started rooting gay people out of government. So you could get...like if a man had a weak handshake or he took costume design in college, he would be flagged and then interviewed or interrogated, and then he would probably eventually be fired. So the world is set within these two lavender marriages of two people that work in government and they have to keep this very perfect front life, while in the background they are living themselves as queer people in the ‘50s.

Scott Brocato Dramaturg Abby Watkins (left) and "Perfect Arrangement" director Nichole Hamilton

Scott Brocato:

Nicole Hamilton, you're the director. What attracted you to this?

Nichole Hamilton:

I think it's a very topical piece. And being set in 1950, I like to call it McCarthy's side quest to the Red Scare. It's got a lot of comedy, but it becomes very real by the end. And I think a lot of people don't know this part of American history, much less queer history. And I think it's very important to bring light to it, especially in 2026. But also it's very entertaining. And people love the costumes and the comedy, and it's got so much heart. And I was really impressed by how many people showed up to auditions or wanted to be a part of this because they realize its importance.

Scott Brocato:

And you had a reading last week.

Nichole Hamilton:

Yeah, so Zuhl Library (at New Mexico State University) and the theater department teamed up to do a community play reading series. And because it's Pride Month in October in Las Cruces, we're going to use queer content or queer playwrights as the theme. And so we started with Perfect Arrangement last Friday. And people showed up! We had snacks, we read some of the play together out loud, like a book club, discussed it, and then we'll do two more of those October 16th. which Abby is facilitating; and then October 30th, which the other dramaturg Rachel Mays will be facilitating.

Scott Brocato:

Well, let's talk about the playwright, Topher Payne. He will be on campus this week. Can you talk about him and what inspired him to write Perfect Arrangement?

Nichole Hamilton:

Sure. So Topher and I actually met many moons ago in Atlanta. And we worked on a play together. And then many moons later, I remember coming across this play and going, “Topher Payne, I know this name.” And then just the floodgates opened, and I had all these memories. And so looking up Topher after so many years...(he) has been such a prolific playwright, but also screenwriter. So he's written, I think, six Hallmark movies. and won a GLAAD nominee--I'm sorry, I should say he's a 2026 GLAAD nominee for “The Christmas Baby”. He's been a grand marshal for the Atlanta Gay Pride Festival, and he's just such a delight. He's so gracious and so giving and such a warm spirit to be around. So I'm hoping a lot of students and faculty and the public will take advantage of meeting him while he's on campus.

NMSU Theatre Arts Scene from "Perfect Arrangement"

Scott Brocato:

Opening night is Friday and there's going to be some pre-show entertainment.

Nichole Hamilton:

Yeah, so Friday night, be sure to come early. A little after 6:00, the house will open and then Singing out Las Cruces,” which is a beloved LGBT+choir in Las Cruces, will be doing pre-show music from the1950s era before we start. And then after opening night will be a reception in the lobby, where you can meet and greet with the cast and creative team.

Scott Brocato:

Final question for both of you. What do you want audiences to take away from Perfect Arrangement? We’ll start with you, Abby.

Abby Watkins:

I think that there's a lot that you can get out of this show. What I personally would want an audience member to walk away from is kind of like, what we ask people to give up whenever maybe we just don't agree with what they're doing. Like, never quite see the side effects of homophobia upfront and personal. Sometimes we do, and we can see it in a dream and we can imagine we know what it feels like. But I think also that there is what you ask people to give up whenever you ask them to hide who they are. I think the side effects, while we can imagine it, I think the play forces you to see what it actually looks like at the end. And just, I think, just asking people: what, really, are you requiring someone to give up whenever they cannot be truthfully themselves?

Scott Brocato:

Nichole Hamilton?

Nichole Hamilton:

Sure. These characters are so rich, and each one of them starts the play one way, and then there's a transformation by the end. So my question is, were you transformed in watching this? And will this change your mind, your heart, and hopefully actions? What can we do after viewing this to contribute to humanity?

Tickets to "Perfect Arrangement" can be purchased at nmsu.theatre.ludus.com. For opening night on October 2 only, enter the code FRIENDSOFDOROTHY to receive a $5 discount.