NMED reaches Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents through community meeting

The New Mexico Environment Department hosted a meeting for Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents where they addressed drinking water quality, regulations and enforcements.

Dozens of residents filed into the meeting room in Sunland Park, to listen to NMED officials and other experts about the water issues in their area.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear concerns and answer questions from residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park regarding the water systems and also, to re-build trust in the community said Bob Genoway, Deputy Division Director of the Compliance and Enforcement Division at the New Mexico Environment Department.

“We also understand this is not just about regulations. This is about your homes, your families, your businesses, and assuring the quality of your water,” he said.

Throughout the week the New Mexico Environment Department hosted one-on-one consultations with Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents to address any concerns and questions they had about CRRUA.

In 2023, CRRUA announced high levels of arsenic in their drinking water after the utility bypassed its arsenic treatment systems.

Attendees saw presentations about source water, cancer concerns in Sunland Park, and the CRRUA Compliance Update.

According to arsenic test results posted yesterday, the CRRUA passed its operational control arsenic tests for September 2026. Results show Sunland Park levels at 9.4 ppb (Parts Per Billion) and Santa Teresa at 4.5 ppb both under the maximum contaminate level.

CRRUA has been in compliance with the arsenic running annual average since last year, said Tim Willy, compliance officer with the water protection compliance and enforcement bureau at NMED.

After presentations, attendees were able to participate in a Q&A. One attendee asked how NMED was working and supporting CRRUA and the city.

The construction programs bureau works to find funding opportunities for CRRUA to apply and receive funding to update infrastructure.

“A lot of differed maintenance occurred historically therefore they need to spend a significant amount of funding,” said Water Protection Compliance and Enforcement Bureau Chief, Avery Young.

Earlier this year, NMED announced a $189,000 settlement with CRRUA formultiple water quality violations, including high arsenic levels in drinking water.