Isabella Solis talks about her campaign for state representative

KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico State Representative race for district 37. Early voting opens October 6th. Republican candidate Isabella Solis spoke to Noah Raess.

Noah Raess:

Can you tell us about yourself and why you are running for office?

Isabella Solis:

Sure. My parents were migrant farm workers. My dad had a second grade education, and he and my mom raised eight kids, and I was the oldest. And so growing up, I was one who helped the family navigate systems they really couldn't access on their own. So I advocated and showed up. And so I feel like that's what you do when your family needs you. My father used to say that real leaders, they aren't measured by how they handle every day. They're measured by how they rise in a moment of crisis. And so that was something that just stood with me for many years. My dad was a small business owner. I do have a bachelor's degree and worked in a law office. I worked for FEMA after Hurricane Katrina. I helped coordinate relief efforts after approximately 400 homes were devastated in the village of hatch. And, as the Doña Ana County Com missioner, I was able to secure $10.2 million to fix roads and help open the crisis triage center. And, I guess my husband was born and raised in Las Cruces, so I would have to say I am a daughter of this community, a wife to a marine and law enforcement officer.

Noah Raess:

And what are the top issues in your district and how would you successfully address those issues?

Isabella Solis:

Well, my priorities, I made a list beginning this campaign. Public safety is always number one. And roads and infrastructure, of course, with all the rain we've had, that's going to be an issue, lowering taxes. But the biggest issue that I've heard in district 37, as you well know, are the data centers. And that's on everybody's mind, if you will. And we all know that billions of dollars in our community's future are on the table, and the public they feel like they should be kept in the dark. You know, with the non-disclosure agreements, the fast track processes, shutting out the very people that live here. And I feel like there's been a lack of transparency and responsibility, not holding anyone accountable. Ultimately, I feel like there needs to be a locally guided community to sign off. There's no consequences when people lie about the water usage. I think there needs to be consequences. And, that data center was huge as I was knocking on doors. And then the last one was the doctor shortages, the consequences of policy that has sit in the legislature, our doctors are leaving our state and going elsewhere. And, I feel like we need to back on track and attract doctors and welcome them into our state. This is the biggest hurdle that's facing New Mexicans is the severe lack of doctors and nurses in our state. I read a few, I guess maybe a few months ago, where 32 of New Mexico's 33 counties suffer from critical care shortage, and about 40% of New Mexico's residents have lost their primary care provider due to relocation and retirement of these doctors. So that's been huge. I even have a neighbor that talked to me about how her doctor is moving and she's really disappointed because now she's got to move doctors. And she will be going to El Paso. So that's huge.

Noah Raess:

And you kind of got into my next question a little bit. But you know data centers have been a major topic of debate both in the state but also around the country. What role do you think the state should play in data centers, both proposed and ones that are already under construction or operating?

Isabella Solis:

I think there needs to be a locally guided community sign off on those.

Noah Raess:

And CYFD has been in hot water this year between the attorney general investigation and reporting, showing that CYFD has dropped a child off at the US-Mexico border. What do you see as the best path forward for this department?

Isabella Solis:

This department has been in dire straits for a good while. I believe that it needs reform, or possibly to be dismantled and start over. It has been very scandalous. And really, honestly, it is a shame to have a child dropped off at the border, you know? And, I feel like we as adults are not protecting the innocent. And that should be the most important thing that we do as legislators, as people, as adults. And CYFD has failed for far too long. So I say dismantle and start over.

Noah Raess:

New Mexico has ranked near the bottom in terms of education for many years. What do you think needs to be done to turn this around?

Isabella Solis:

That's huge. That's another issue that my constituents talk to me about. So, yeah, we have been last in education for a while. I believe that what we need is new leadership that cares about our children. An example that I can use is Mississippi. Remember when they went from dead last to middle ranking? It was called the Mississippi Miracle. There was a dramatic improvement. They poured serious efforts into reading. And it can be done following major policy changes. I think that third graders should be able to read. If not, they should be held back. But there was a huge turnaround in Mississippi, climbing from 49th in the nation to, I believe it was like fourth grade reading, maybe to the top ten. I believe that there is hope for New Mexico with a legislature that cares about our children. And we too can replicate this type of success. I don't see why we couldn't do this, to be successful and to be able to produce good students for the next generation in our communities.

Noah Raess:

Finally, what else do you think is important for voters to know about you and your campaign?

Isabella Solis:

Well, I have a real record of producing results in the community as a former county commissioner, and this is a difference between me and my opponent. I have spent my life serving others and serving my constituents, and I will continue to do so. I did it as a county commissioner, and the results from the state House 37 have not been great, and people have been neglected by Santa Fe, or at least that's what they tell me. So people deserve better. I feel like I will make sure that the people are not ignored anymore. That is why I'm running. I would be honored to have district 37’s vote.