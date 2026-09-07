National Preparedness Month: A conversation about emergency readiness

Serena Johnson:

It's National Preparedness Month, and I wasn't aware about this month until recently. So can you explain what National Preparedness Month is and why it's important?

Anna Apodaca:

So, it is a month that is specifically dedicated to helping ensure that communities across the country are prepared for emergencies that may happen not only within their homes, but in their neighborhoods or in their communities.

Serena Johnson:

And I'm someone who would love to be prepared for disasters. I've talked to my family about it a little bit, but it kind of seems overwhelming and expensive to me. So how do you suggest tackling preparing for disaster, especially without breaking your bank?

Anna Apodaca:

So, I think you're bringing up a really good point that affects many families across the globe. There are very simple ways to be prepared at low cost or at no cost at all. One very easy way to do it at no cost is to download the Red Cross emergency app. You're on your phone. You can take it everywhere. It's easily accessible. You'll be getting weather notifications through there. It'll give you notifications in advance of what is coming. And most importantly, that's going to be the go-to place to ensure that, should shelters open within communities, that people know where to go.

Serena Johnson:

I saw that you guys suggest having an at-home preparedness kit and then a to-go one. What are some essential items that these kits should have?

Anna Apodaca:

Your go kit should have up to 3 days of supplies that you can take with you. Your stay-at-home kit should have 2 weeks of food and water, if it's able, and also up to one month's supply of medications, if that's at all possible. Obviously not forgetting our fur babies, but having some pet supplies, any kind of baby supplies. But most importantly, I think it's to ensure that families don't necessarily panic, but just have what they need on hand. And there are abilities for you to just have kits that you can create on your own that are low cost.

Serena Johnson:

Preparedness isn't always just about supplies, right? There's some non-supply related things that people can do. What are those things?

Anna Apodaca:

As you mentioned, you’ve had those conversations with family. Just even starting at that level, right, of just having conversations. Of saying, “Hey, you know what, if something were to ever happen, let's meet two houses down in front of this big oak tree, right? That's where we can meet to ensure that we're all safe, and then we'll take it from there.” That simple step, that simple conversation is enough to ensure that your family is safe, right? It's the little things that can be done that you'll be surprised at how well you actually do when the time comes.

Serena Johnson:

Obviously, disasters affect different regions and in different ways. What are some types of disasters that are common specifically to us that we should look out for?

Anna Apodaca:

So common disasters in our area – It is extreme heat. During extreme heat, there could be some power outages. How do we help ensure that families are ready and alert during that power outage. But also obviously flash floods, and within the region, wildfires, specifically around the Ruidoso, New Mexico area. Those are typical disasters that happen within our region that I think we all need to be prepared for.

Serena Johnson:

And as a Red Cross worker, how would you like to see preparation or handling disasters change on a larger level? So like government-wise or infrastructure-wise, are there any changes that you see can be made?

Anna Apodaca:

Um, information. I think if that information about preparedness can be shared widely amongst community, and the importance of being prepared can be recognized and shared with community, I think that's a huge step for us to be able to ensure that communities are safer and ready whenever a disaster should happen.

Serena Johnson:

What is one takeaway about preparedness that you want people to have from this conversation?

Anna Apodaca:

I would take advantage of this month to get as much information as possible so that every household can start their preparedness kits as they decide to move forward. And again, it can be as simple of a step as downloading the Red Cross app.

Serena Johnson:

All right, well thank you so much, Anna.

Anna Apodaca:

Awesome, appreciate you. Have a good one.

The American Red Cross will have upcoming educational events for Preparedness Month happening in the community. More information on their website redcross.org or the American Red Cross App.