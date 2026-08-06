U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze reads poetry at the New Mexico Book Association gala

U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze talks about the importance of New Mexico Book Association gala in Santa Fe to raise funds to support books and authors in the state. The gala is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Las Campanas, Club Room.

Susan Morée:

Arthur, it's so exciting to be able to talk to the 25th U.S. Poet Laureate. Tell us about the New Mexico Book Association, where you're going to be a special guest.

Arthur Sze:

So I am going to be reading my poetry and talking for the gala at the New Mexico Book Association. And as I understand it, the Book Association really celebrates authors, editors, publishers. It celebrates the design, creation, and publication of books. So it's an honor to be addressing the association that represents the state of New Mexico.

Susan Morée:

And why is it important for the association to raise money?

Arthur Sze:

Well, I believe they are really trying to bring a lot of attention to noteworthy books that are published that feature New Mexico, its people, its culture, and it always takes money to help get the word out about books and books that are worth reading.

Susan Morée:

And how long have you been a poet laureate now?

Arthur Sze:

I was appointed on September 15, 2025.

Susan Morée:

Okay. And it's a two-year term?

Arthur Sze:

It was a one-year term and the library asked me to renew for one more year, which I agreed to do. So my end date will be around May 1st, 2027.

Susan Morée:

Okay. And what's it like being the Poet Laureate of the United States?

Arthur Sze:

Well, it's very busy. Each poet laureate is asked to design a signature project to champion poetry. And in 100 days, I assembled a book called Transient Worlds on Translating Poetry that features 22 poems from 13 languages with multiple translations. So I edited, assembled, wrote the book. It was designed and published within one year. It came out in time for the Library of Congress, my first year celebration in Washington, DC. And for the second year, I will be traveling, training some young poet translators who will be doing community poetry translation workshops using this book. So that's a very big project in itself. And in addition, I've probably given about 25 to 30 poetry readings around the country.

Susan Morée:

Wow. And you live in Santa Fe. Is there anything about being a New Mexican that you think has influenced your work?

Arthur Sze:

It's a huge influence on my work. I've lived in northern New Mexico 53 years. So I really came, my formative years are all here in New Mexico. I moved to Santa Fe after I graduated from college. So most of my adult life has been here.

Susan Morée:

And for those who aren't familiar with your work, what can you tell us about your poetry? What will readers find if they decide to explore your work now?

Arthur Sze:

I think, well, obviously readers can go online, they can go to bookstores, but my work is strongly influenced by nature. I'm also a translator of classical Chinese poetry, so I like poems that convey the experience through sharp visual images. My poems are rooted in New Mexico, so there's some, you know, there's a poem called "Farolitos," there's a poem called "Acequia del Llano." I live on Upper Canyon Road in Santa Fe. We're part of the Irrigation Ditch Association. So a lot of cultural features of New Mexico are in my poetry very prominently.

Susan Morée:

And can just anybody go to the New Mexico Book Association gala?

Arthur Sze:

I believe there's a very good turnout. I think they're expecting a couple 100 people.

Susan Morée:

And is there anything else I haven't asked you that you think I should have?

Arthur Sze:

I think it's just so wonderful. New Mexico has so many strong writers, poets, fiction writers, non-fiction writers. And this is an opportunity for people to come together and really celebrate the book arts and New Mexico.

Susan Morée:

All right. Thank you so much, Arthur.

Arthur Sze:

Thank you.

