Desert Bloom Elementary celebrates name change

In May, the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education voted to change the name of César Chávez Elementary, after allegations of sexual assault were made against the civil rights leader including from his long-time collaborator Dolores Huerta. The elementary school formerly named after him celebrated its official name change yesterday.

Students and teachers stood outside of the school, all wearing matching light blue shirts to bring in the school's new name.

"Today marks an important moment as we officially recognize Desert Bloom elementary and begin a new chapter together," Ruiz said.

That was LCPS superintendent Ignacio Ruiz, he said the name change is an opportunity for the school to build a new identity.

"A Desert Bloom represents possibility, strength and renewal. It reminds us that with the right environment, care and opportunity something extraordinary can grow," Ruiz said.

Students, parents, and staff were given the opportunity to suggest and vote for a new name for the school. A list of suggested names was presented to the board, and finally Desert Bloom was chosen.

Principal Jeanette Covarrubia said that this new name represents students who are like desert flowers that have the ability to learn, grow, and bloom.

"Your teachers, families and school staff are here to provide the encouragement you need along the way," she said.

She also presented the new core values that are being adopted at the school.

" Safe plus kind plus responsible equals super!" Covarrubia along with students chanted together.

A new logo with Coyotito, the school's mascot, has also been implemented. Signs and lettering on the buildings now read Desert Bloom Elementary. The new marquee cost around $2,200 and letters for the building around $10,000, according to superintendent Ruiz.