An event in Anthony, Raices y Ritmos, celebrates border communities this weekend

FYI+ is organizing Raices y Ritmos (Roots & Rhythms) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, August 15, at 414 Saint Anthony Street in Anthony to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of New Mexico's southern border communities. KRWG's Susan Morée spoke with Jeanne Resendez, director of Business Development & Communications for Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+).

Susan Morée:

Jeanne, FYI+ has an event coming up and there's going to be some free tacos. I don't know, I might have to show up just to get that free food. What can you tell us about the event?

Jeanne Resendez:

Yes, tacos are always a huge hit. But you are correct. FYI+ will be presenting Raices Y Ritmos, which translates to Roots and Rhythms. And this is a free family event and cultural celebration.

Susan Morée:

And what will you be celebrating?

Jeanne Resendez:

This is a really special opportunity for us to honor the heritage, history and contributions of southern New Mexico, the border communities. And this is actually a result of a grant that we received from the state and it's through New Mexico Spirit. And it was originated to honor America's 250th celebration or America's 250th birthday. And we put a little twist on it. So we wanted to celebrate 250 years of the communities here in our borderland in southern Dona Ana County.

Susan Morée:

Which are often overlooked.

Jeanne Resendez:

Absolutely. So when you're looking at how we celebrate things across the nation, sometimes we feel that our marginalized communities and our underserved areas are really overlooked. And this is a perfect opportunity to look at these communities to get a feel for the culture that has been going on in these areas for 250 plus years. And so it's nice to take a look at the native land that we call New Mexico, but has been through a lot of changes over the many, many years. And so to look at the people that have made this community what it is is just really special. And so that's why we kind of wanted to recognize this here in our area and Anthony's a perfect place to do that.

Susan Morée:

And tell us about the music acts that are going to be performing.

Jeanne Resendez:

Yes, we're so excited. We're going to have Matachines San Antonio are going to be performing. And then we're going to have, of course, some mariachis. And so we're going to welcome Orlando-Antonio Jiménez Mariachi Real de Jalisco, pretty well known in this area. And so we're excited to have them. And we're also looking towards our youth in the community. And so Gadsden High School Panther Band are also going to be there to kick off our celebration and some other cultural speakers. We've got a poet coming up and those who can speak to the history of this land.

Susan Morée:

And there's also going to be a community mural art project. Tell us about that. Will I get to be able to spray paint on a wall?

Jeanne Resendez:

Yes, actually you will. We are going to have what is going to be a really beautiful community mural that has been designed by three different local artists. And so the community is going to be able to come up and actually paint a little bit of that mural. And so they're going to be on some canvas. And normally we have murals on walls, but this mural is actually going to be on canvas. And then what we're hoping to do is have it travel around the community and stop at different places so different individuals and groups can be witness to what this wonderful art project is going to be.

Susan Morée:

And there's also going to be a resource fair. What's that about?

Jeanne Resendez:

Yes, so of course we always, as a part of what we do at FYI+, we want to connect the community with other resources. And so we work with so many community partners. So we're going to have about 30, give or take, other organizations who are going to be there at our location to provide resources to all the individuals and families who are going to attend the event. We're also very excited to have Casa de Peregrinos and they're going to be handing out produce bags. So in addition to the free tacos and aguas frescas, we'll also have some free produce bags from our partners at Casa de Peregrinos.

Susan Morée:

And will you save me a taco, Jeanne?

Jeanne Resendez:

I'm definitely going to have to do that. And so we'll have tacos both meat and some vegetarian options. So yeah, so you got to get there though. I'm worried maybe they might go kind of quick.

Susan Morée:

All right. Well, we'll have to get there early then.

Jeanne Resendez:

Absolutely.