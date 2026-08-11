Doña Ana County Commissioners approve Project Jupiter community committee

The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners heard a lot of complaints from residents about their last meeting; they also approved a Project Jupiter Community Committee.

At the last BOCC meeting, a physical altercation between security, sheriffs and residents broke out in front of commissioners, Oracle representatives and community members. One person was shoved to the floor. Three people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

This week, there was an increase in security. Four sheriff's deputies and five security guards were standing around the room.

Residents addressed last month's events with signs, and some wore tape over their mouths that said “Silenced". Public comments were dominated by Project Jupiter opposition, many disapproving of the way things played out at the last meeting and the perceived lack of involvement by commissioners to deescalate the situation.

"At the last meeting you guys were disgusting. And you're blaming the Oracle people for bussing all of them people and everything. Who runs this place? Pretty sure you do, right? You make the rules, right?" Jesus Baquera said addressing Commission Chair Manuel Sanchez during public comment.

A petition to have Sanchez step down was started by Stop Project Jupiter, a grassroots group that has been organizing since last year. The petition calls for Sanchez not just to step down from the chair position, but to resign from the board all together.

Sanchez addressed rumors that the county and Project Jupiter representatives worked together to bring union workers to the meeting.

"They did coordinate their own efforts to have people here but that was not coordinated with the county or in conjunction with the county," Sanchez said.

He also addressed the escalation of tensions at the last meeting.

"We don't ever want to escalate to that level. We ask and some of the things that led up to that event were continued disturbances again we are trying to ask for respect."

After public input, Sanchez expressed concern over doxing happening on social media, which he said places him and his family in danger. Community members started to yell back at Chair Sanchez; he tried to restore order, but that didn't work, so commissioners took a break.

"People want to make it okay to where a person's personal life, where you all can come and possibly, someone can possibly threaten our families. There has to be a line somewhere of decency."

Commissioners unanimously approved a committee that would allow the community to monitor Project Jupiter. This was proposed at a work session last week by Lynn Moore who used to practice Environmental Law in Nebraska.

“It can provide a valuable service for education and an essential outlet for robust discussion about a project of immense public interest," Moore said.

Moore says she saw committees like these succeed when she was an environmental consultant in Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

The Committee will consist of 11 members in total. Two members from each district; an eleventh person will be appointed by the chair.

Meetings for the committee will be held on Saturday afternoons. They will bring in subject matter experts and Project Jupiter representatives to present on a specific subject such as air, energy and/or water usage.

Community members and commissioners can also participate in asking questions, said Moore.

To join the committee, a letter of interest must be submitted to your commissioner by August 31st . Commissioners will choose appointees by September 4th.

An amendment was made by Commissioner Susie Kimble to hire an attorney that could advise the committee.

During public input, support for the committee was expressed, but there are still concerns and a level of distrust that stem from the previous proposed town hall that was expected in June which turned into a job fair.

Commission Chair Sanchez will oversee the community committee but clarified the commission’s role.

"It is important that the commission specifically not have direct influence and allows them the ability to operate independently. That is where, Ithink, from the commission we are supportive of that piece," he said.

The county will help coordinate meeting times with Project Jupiter representatives, advertising, Spanish interpreters and other logistical planning.

Meanwhile, Oracle issued a news release outlining plans to collaborate with Arable an agricultural technology company that will help fund projects to conserve more water that Project Jupiter uses in New Mexico.