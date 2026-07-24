Singer-songwriters Burt Ferguson and Tim Thompson are the next guests on TV's "KRWG Music Spotlight"

On the next episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight,” airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, host Scott Brocato’s guests are singer-songwriters Burt Ferguson and Tim Thompson. Burt Ferguson is a singer-songwriter originally from South Carolina but now based in Truth or Consequences. His path to music included working various jobs while building the courage to perform, which he finally did one open mic night in T or C. Tim Thompson is a former El Paso High music teacher turned performer. In a preview of Saturday night’s episode, the two of them discuss how they got together as a musical duo.

Scott Brocato:

Tim, how would you describe your relationship with Burt?

Tim Thompson:

Well, I've been playing with Burt for about, what, a year and a half, maybe?

Burt Ferguson:

A year and a half.

Tim Thompson:

About a year and a half. Really saw him through social media when I moved up to the T or C/Elephant Butte area, and really was very impressed with his singing, his songwriting. And I was playing at a little place, the American Legion, up there. And right down the street he was playing. And so I got off early and went up to see him. And like so many times, we'd play for empty rooms, or we used to anyway. He was up there all by himself, just picking on his guitar. And I met him and we just hit it off really well. I said, "Hey, since nobody's here, my guitar's in the truck." And so we sat and jammed a little bit, and that's how it started.

KRWG Public Media Tim Thompson on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

Scott Brocato:

Burt, I mentioned in the intro, you did a little bit of everything. How did you finally get your focus on music?

Burt Ferguson:

Well, after I moved to Truth or Consequences, my buddy had a guitar sitting at the house that I was living at and I started playing, I started picking up some cover songs and then, like you said, I finally went to that open mic and something just clicked, and ended up writing a song shortly thereafter that. And just felt like that's what I should be doing.

Scott Brocato:

Was that the first time you learned to play guitar?

Burt Ferguson:

No, I had started when I was a kid and I knew basic chords. And then I started learning more at about 26, 27 when I was when I picked up my friend's guitar and started playing.

Scott Brocato:

And who were some of your musical influences?

Burt Ferguson:

When I was growing up, it was like '70s rock'n'roll, '60s rock'n'roll. You know, Beatles, the Doors, Led Zeppelin, all those guys. And then as I've moved out here, country is king, so it started to be Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, all those guys.

Scott Brocato:

You, Burt, hold a degree in advertising with a minor in entertainment management. How have those worked for you in your music career?

Burt Ferguson:

It's led me to understand how to advertise myself and then go make a name for myself, especially using social media tools.

Scott Brocato:

For an artist starting out, what are some of those necessary tools?

Burt Ferguson:

I had to learn how to develop a press kit and then learn to understand what that meant to put that thing together. The key ingredients in that, you know: samples of your music, a little story about yourself, where you can find my music, Tim's music, all of our stuff; and then being able to sell that to whoever would like to book us.

KRWG Public Media Burt Ferguson on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

Scott Brocato:

Tim, we discussed a little bit of your background earlier. You were also a music teacher for many years before you retired.

Tim Thompson:

Yes.

Scott Brocato:

Where did you teach and what did you teach?

Tim Thompson:

I taught at El Paso High School, the oldest school in El Paso. Very proud of that. I did choir, guitar, and I started the electronic music, the recording studio there at the school.

Scott Brocato:

The two of you perform solo, together as a duo, and you have a four-piece band, Sierra County Line. So tell me the differences between all of those: duo, solo, full band, pros and cons, main differences. What do you enjoy doing more than the others, Tim?

Tim Thompson:

My favorite is the band, by far.

Scott Brocato:

Because of the interplay?

Exactly. It's just for years I've done a solo and it's just...I love it because of the freedom I have to pretty much, play any kind of music I want to, if the audience, follow the audience. But with the band, it's more structured. We want to keep people on the dance floor and that sort of thing.

Scott Brocato:

Burt, what are your thoughts?

Burt Ferguson:

You know, I've grown to love what we do as a duo because it's more intimate. The band's amazing too. But being a duo, it allows us to just interact with the audience a lot more. It's more intimate settings. It's a lot of fun.

Scott Brocato:

Is it easier, or does it give you more confidence, when there's somebody else on stage like Tim or a band?

Burt Ferguson:

Absolutely. Both cases give me more confidence for sure.

Scott Brocato:

What additional advice would you give to somebody who's starting out with music?

Tim Thompson:

My advice, and I have to learn this through the years--I know I look young, but I'm kind of an old guy (laughs)--but anyway, my advice to younger artists is do it because for the love of the music, do it for all the right reasons, not to become a star, but to do it because you love music. You have that in your heart, and then you'll always be satisfied with what you're doing.

Scott Brocato:

Burt?

Burt Ferguson:

I second that, yeah. Just do it for the love of music.