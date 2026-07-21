© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doña Ana County Commissioners vote to fire county manager

KRWG | By Abigail Salas
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:53 PM MDT

Doña Ana County will be in search of a new County Manager soon.

The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting this afternoon to discuss County Manager Scott Andrews.

They were in a closed session for nearly 2 and a half hours.

Once they came back, Chair Christopher Schaljo- Hernandez made the motion to terminate him effective immediately.

It was a unanimous vote.

Chair Manuel Sanchez said more details would be released to the public.

"Our next steps we will be communicating out with staff and setting up our next course of actions."
Local News
Abigail Salas
Abigail Salas is a New Mexico Local News Fund Fellow. She will be serving as a multimedia journalist for KRWG. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from NMSU in 2025. She is a Las Cruces native and is excited to share the stories of the people of the community and to give a voice to those that need one.
See stories by Abigail Salas