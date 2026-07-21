Doña Ana County Commissioners vote to fire county manager

Doña Ana County will be in search of a new County Manager soon.

The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting this afternoon to discuss County Manager Scott Andrews.

They were in a closed session for nearly 2 and a half hours.

Once they came back, Chair Christopher Schaljo- Hernandez made the motion to terminate him effective immediately.

It was a unanimous vote.

Chair Manuel Sanchez said more details would be released to the public.

"Our next steps we will be communicating out with staff and setting up our next course of actions."