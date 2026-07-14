Community members clowned around at the Doña Ana County Commissioners meeting

Project Jupiter job updates, a new committee, and clowns.

Oracle was able to provide some numbers regarding construction jobs, said Director of Economic Development, Denisse Carter.

From last year in October to June this year, 2200 construction jobs have been created. 20% of those employed were New Mexico residents she said.

“Our IT department, they have helped us develop a secure mechanism so that now the companies can provide the full-time employment information,” she said.

They are also working with DACC to set up trainings for the 750 full-time jobs which they call the ‘critical operations positions.’

Carter also mentioned the creation of a Project Jupiter Town Hall Committee. Constituents will be able to apply to be a part of this committee where they will look through the questions that have been submitted, look for experts, and plan the requested town hall meeting.

“This is an opportunity and an invitation we’re extending to our constituents to be a part of the Project Jupiter Town Hall planning Committee so that they can participate; they can get involved,” Carter said.

Commissioners will choose 2 people from their district. Chair Sanchez will choose 3 people totaling 11 people on the committee. The applications will be open until July 31st. And will be posted on the county website as soon as it is approved by commissioners. In person, applications will also be available.

Chair Manuel Sanchez addressed the allegations made against Project Jupiter and Oracle for using people's names to support the air permit without their consent.

“I know the Attorney General it sounds like they will be doing an investigation. I think the process should be 100% transparent and honest. Nobody's name should be used inappropriately either for or against,”

Constituents got creative this week during public comments. They dressed up as clowns. Many of the clowns are repeated members who speak against the data center at every meeting; this includes Annie Ersinghaus.

“This is a joke and that’s why we’re clowns today right, this is funny. The irony is hilarious. What you have brought into our county and welcomed into our county in detrimental to our futures,”

They ended with a song sung by Siera Edmister. They raised banners that said, “Stop Project Jupiter” and “Let Santa Teresa Breathe”.