Lawn service app available for Las Cruces residents

Las Cruces residents can now book lawn care services through an app.

Green Pal has been described as the “uber for lawncare” because it is an easier way for homeowners to find and schedule lawn care and landscape services, says co-founder Gene Caballero.

“I thought hey if somebody was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up, or allow a stranger to stay in their basement for a weekend for extra money then I would hope they would do the same with landscaping and home services. And thats kind of where the idea of green pal came about.”

Vendors are alerted when a new homeowner signs up, he said. Homeowners are able to compare prices, see vendor ratings and reviews, and bid directly from the app.

“We just want to hit a button, and something gets delivered to us. We get picked up and somebody comes and landscapes the yard. And so, I think that kind of the main benefit as well. You don't want to call around and leave five voicemails for someone to get a quote,” he said.

Anyone who is interested in providing landscaping and lawncare services can sign up as a vendor. They must be 18 years old, have a bank account, a valid social security number and driver's license.

“Well, it’s free for vendors to sign up. If they want to join the green pall platform. It’s also free for them to bid. And how green pal keeps their lights on - we just take 5% of the transaction. So, pretty transparent pricing for the vendors and also for the homeowners.”

The Green Pal app is available for Las Cruces residents to download on the app store. Or can be found online by going to yourgreenpal.com.