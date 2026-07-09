NMDOJ to investigate allegations of fake Project Jupiter comments

Public comments for the Yucca Growth Infrastructure, LLC air quality permit application ended earlier this week, and multiple people have spoken out about comments being submitted under their names without consent.

Including Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, who in a statement said,

“I am outraged that someone would impersonate me in a public process - especially to advocate for a project that I believe is harmful to our environment, our communities, and animals.”

The NMDOJ is requesting that the New Mexico Environment Department cooperate with the investigation by reviewing the comments submitted.

Oracle released a statement saying they are aware that these alleged comments.

“New Mexico’s public permitting process exists so that everyone has an opportunity to make their voice heard. The process is working, and we remain committed to protecting the integrity of the public process for everyone and to ensuring that community participation is voluntary, informed, and transparent.”

Those affected can submit a complaint to the NMDOJ.