Parishioners hike up Mount Cristo Rey amid legal battle

Parishioners of the Diocese of Las Cruces and El Paso joined Las Cruces Bishop, Peter Baldacchino in a one-day pilgrimage where they hiked up Mount Cristo Rey.

This is in response to the Trump administration wanting to seize 14 acres of land to build the border wall. Bishop Baldacchino said this is not a political event, it's a pilgrimage of prayer.

“Today's mass is a prayer made visible. That the church will be one and that civil leaders will defend religious liberty.”

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit in a federal court in New Mexico against the Diocese of Las Cruces. The border wall will not block pilgrims from climbing up the mountain and visiting the statue.

In a letter, Official Baldacchino said, “The spiritual value of this site cannot be compromised by politics or financial gain.”