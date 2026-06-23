Chicanos por La Causa Help NM to host senior resource event

Chicanos Por La Causa’s Help New Mexico is hosting a senior resource event to bring awareness to the programs and resources available for seniors.

Abigail Salas:

Can you tell me more about Chicanos Por La Causa and the senior volunteers programs?

Cassandra Cruz:

Absolutely. So, Chicanos Por La Causa and Help New Mexico, so our contracts are Help New Mexico. We're granted funding from AmeriCorps and Aging and Long-Term Care Services to implement senior programs in the community. The senior programs that we provide to seniors in the community are our foster grandparent program and our senior companion program. Both programs, the volunteer does have to be 55 years or older to enroll. And then we also have a care companion program. And the unique thing about the care companion program is that the volunteer can be 18 years or older to volunteer with a senior in a long-term care facility or assisted living.

Abigail Salas:

I know you guys are having an event in Santa Teresa. Can you tell me more about it?

Cassandra Cruz:

Becky Zubia is our program coordinator down there for senior programs in the south. And she is partnering with our partners from Viva Health and New Mexico Family Services on an event to recruit new seniors into our programs and so the event is just to welcome seniors, let seniors know of resources that are available in the community, but also to recruit for our programs for our foster grandparents, senior companion and care companion programs. We do service four counties out there.

Abigail Salas:

Why is it important for these types of events to be organized for seniors? You're talking about recruiting for the programs that you offer. Is there a lack of support for seniors in southern New Mexico?

Cassandra Cruz:

I don't think there's a lack of support, but definitely I think as a community, especially organizations like ourselves like CPLC and Help New Mexico that do offer senior resources and senior programs and services in the community. I think it's important to always make awareness of those programs because sometimes I think seniors aren't always maybe aware of the services or resources that they have access to. And so, the point of the events is just to really kind of network with our communities and surrounding areas to promote the services that we offer, but also the services that other organizations offer. So that way our seniors are well aware of the resources and services in the community. But this is where it starts, right, all of us coming together to collaborate and network to support our seniors. So, I think it's important to continue to host these fairs. And I do know it's one of our goals at Chicanos Por La Causa and Help New Mexico that we start hosting these events to bring awareness to our seniors so that all services are provided to them and they know the resources that they can tap into.

Abigail Salas:

And how would you encourage anyone to attend?

Cassandra Cruz:

I would encourage them because it gives back. Their volunteer work gives back to the community. It helps the volunteer thrive themselves, but also the volunteer helps our children and other seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely thrive in the community. So, I think that's encouragement in itself, right? Empowering all lives in the community. I would say that we are empowering our seniors, and our seniors are empowering our children and their peers, right? I just want to encourage and invite the community to bring their grandparents and their loved ones to the event. There's lots of opportunities that are going to be held there, resources that maybe will benefit the seniors, but also to volunteer because our volunteer program here within Help New Mexico and CPLC is inspiring and the work that our volunteers do in the community is unmeasurable and I've seen it firsthand. So, I would want to welcome everybody to become part of that team.

Abigail Salas:

If someone is interested in volunteering, how can they get information? Where can they get more information?

Cassandra Cruz:

Absolutely. So we do have an office located in Las Cruces off of Main Street. Becky Zubia is our main point of contact out there. You know, for whatever reason, if she's out of office, they could always contact me, Cassandra Cruz. And the great thing about Becky, she's bilingual. So, we encourage anybody who may only is familiar with the Spanish language that not to feel intimidated that Becky can you know, definitely answer their questions and make them feel welcomed because she is bilingual. So that's important to know and I think especially out in the South part of the state, she's really well-rounded and she knows a lot of resources. So, Becky is your go-to-person for sure to register. They can call, make an appointment with her, and we can get them going.

The event will be at the Sunland Park Sports complex on Friday, June 26th from 8-2.

