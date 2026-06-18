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Toulouse Oliver suspends campaign for lt. governor

KRWG | By Susan Morée
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:06 PM MDT
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver
James Korenchen
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who won the Democratic primary for lt. governor handily on June 2, announced on social media on Thursday that she is suspending her campaign.

Toulouse Oliver cited undisclosed health concerns and called the decision "incredibly difficult." She received 80% of the vote on June 2 in the Democratic primary over state Sen. Harold Pope. She has served as secretary of state for two terms.

"Recent changes to my health have caused my family and I to reflect on my commitments at home and to the people of our state - both of which I take extraordinarily seriously. Suspending my campaign will allow me to focus on my family while ensuring I can continue to fulfill my duties as Secretary of State," she wrote.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to the news through social media, saying that she knew that Toulouse Oliver's decision to suspend her campaign "did not come easy.

"Maggie Toulouse Oliver has served New Mexicans with great distinction as Secretary of State, and she would have made an excellent lieutenant governor. I respect that Maggie has chosen to prioritize her health and her family and I wish her all the best," Lujan Grisham said.

This is a developing story.

Local News
Susan Morée
Susan Moree is a journalist with nearly 15 years of experience. She is the host of All Things Considered for KRWG Public Media.

She has reported in New Mexico for the Silver City Sun-News and New Mexico Political Report, where she covered the legislature and state-wide news for more than five years. Most recently, she was the managing editor of the Las Cruces Bulletin and Desert Exposure.

She got her start on-air as a news announcer for KCHS, broadcasting out of Truth or Consequences. She also worked as an environmental reporter in Montana, where she covered the largest Superfund complex in the nation for nearly five years.
See stories by Susan Morée