Patrick W. Snedeker discusses campaign for Grant County Commission District 1

Susan Morée:

The first question is, tell us about how your background has prepared you to serve in this office?

Patrick W. Snedeker:

Susan, I'm a native New Mexican. I have a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico. I've served for 31 years with corrections, treatment and rehabilitation and criminal justice administration. The last 15 years I served in San Miguel County, New Mexico, in all aspects of county government and all of those factors together, my education, training and experience, best qualify me for the County Commission District 1 position.

Susan Morée:

And why are you running for this office?

Patrick W. Snedeker:

I've always served in a public serving capacity throughout my professional career and I wish to continue to serve in that capacity and I feel my background, education, training and experience best qualify me.The purpose of a county commissioner is to provide essential services to all of the citizens of Grant County, New Mexico, and to consistently address constituent and citizen concerns relative to the delivery of county services.

Susan Morée:

And what are the top issues in your district for this office?

Patrick W. Snedeker:

The areas that I plan to focus on, which are the top issues, are public safety, health care, infrastructure, constituent services, and delivery of services to the small communities that are within Grant County and to collaborate and work together to deliver services to those areas along with developing properly a sustainable economy and land use. And that includes considering all of the social, environmental and economic aspects of a good economy.

Susan Morée:

And how would you successfully address those issues?

Patrick W. Snedeker:

The role of a county commissioner is to act as a liaison between the county government and the citizen constituents. The best way to accomplish anything is to work collectively and cooperatively with our fellow county commissioners, with our county manager, who's the executive officer, to deliver and support and fund those concerns and those issues. And to do that through the other elected officials and the individual department heads and supervisors who deliver the essential services on a daily basis.

Susan Morée:

And last question, what else do you think is important for voters to know about your campaign?

Patrick W. Snedeker:

Once again, I'm a native Grant Countian. My education, training and experience and my connection to Grant County are unmatched and unparalleled and I will work tirelessly in a collective and cooperative manner to provide all essential services to our citizens and to consistently address constituent concerns relative to the delivery of those services.

