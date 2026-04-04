Sunland Park community gets the chance to connect with CRRUA

Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) connected with South county community members at a meeting Thursday night in Sunland Park.

The meeting allowed members of the community to visit different tables, each covering a different topic such as utility billing, water quality, and water conservation.

Juan Crosby, executive director of CRRUA, said updates on arsenic levels in the water come every month. “For the past year we have been meeting our running annual average."

Residents noted issues such as discolored water, arsenic levels, and the hardness of the water. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea says these concerns are going to take a lot of time and investment to fix. He added, “Sometimes those three issues get confused, but it's important to understand each issue for its own merits and address those issues separately.”

In 2023, high levels of arsenic were detected in the water, affecting about 1,000 households, according to reporting from Source New Mexico.

“The City of Sunland Park, along with CRRUA have been working adamantly to fix the issues from the past," Perea said.

From listening to the concerns of community members who depend on CRRUA for safe drinking water, these issues continue to be very much in the present