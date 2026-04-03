Exhibit highlighting the Mescalero Apache Tribe opens Saturday at the Branigan Cultural Center

The Branigan Cultural Center’s ongoing “Land of the People” exhibit focuses on six indigenous groups in our area. The latest exhibit opening Saturday, Ndende bì Ke’ya, highlights the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Scott Brocato talked about the exhibit with Analisa Torres, Exhibits Curator with Las Cruces Museums.

Scott Brocato:

Analisa, talk about the new Land of the People exhibit at the Brannigan Cultural Center, about the Mescalero Apache Reservation (Ndende bì Ke’ya), and tell us how to correctly pronounce it.

Analisa Torres:

So this exhibit is a part of our larger Land of the People exhibit that features the six indigenous groups who live in our region. And so the Mescalero Apache Tribe is up in the northeast, close to Ruidoso, and they are a federally recognized tribe. And they do have a large reservation with over 5,000 tribal members. And so this exhibit will kind of focus on these indigenous people who live here today on this reservation, but also their history. So the title of the exhibit (Ndende bi Ke’ya) features each indigenous group kind of in their own language, how to say “land of the people” or how they interpret it.

Scott Brocato:

And were you able to find out that pronunciation for Ndende bi Ke'ya?

Analisa Torres:

I did. And it is Inday, Inday, Beh, Ka, Ya.

Scott Brocato:

And how long does the exhibit run?

Analisa Torres:

So this exhibit runs from April 4th. It opens on Saturday to June 27th, 2026.

Scott Brocato:

You talked a little bit about the history of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. The tribe consists of three sub-tribes. What are they and what's unique about each sub-tribe?

Analisa Torres:

So Mescalero, it's called the Mescalero Apache Tribe because back when they were put on through the reservation system, this is what the U.S. granted this piece of land for, was for this larger group. But within the New Mexico region, there are other Apache groups.

The Chiricahua Apache is a really well-known Apache group in the western region. They do have some members of the Chiricahua Apache on this reservation because after the U.S. government kind of forced them onto reservations, forced them into...they sent them over to Florida. They were given the opportunity to either go onto reservations or just kind of splinter off into the world. So some Chiricahua Apache chose to join the Mescalero Apache reservation because it was very close to their homelands and kind of where they existed.

The Lipan Apache is also another group that lives with the Mescalero Apache. Like I said, only some incorporated members live there, and it's kind of the same story with them. The U.S. government kind of forced them onto other reservations across the United States. Indian boarding schools were also kind of a reason for many groups being disbanded, and many did come back to the tribe. So that's why they have kind of a unique three sub-tribes within their reservations system.

Branigan Cultural Center

Scott Brocato:

The opening reception is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. What will be some of the events that day?

Analisa Torres:

So this Saturday we'll be having singers, hopefully some dancers, but we'll also be having some vendors from the Mescalero Apache Reservation. So people will be coming down to sell their wares, and we'll also have some food, hopefully some fry bread so everyone could try. And it'll be from 9 to 1 p.m.

Scott Brocato:

And where can people learn more about the exhibit?

Analisa Torres:

So they could visit us at our website lascruces.gov/museums. We also have a Land of the People exhibit page. It's lascruces.gov/land-of-the-people. Or you could find us on our social media platforms @LCmuseums.

Scott Brocato:

Analisa Torres, Las Cruces Museum curator. Thanks for talking with us today.

Analisa Torres:

Thank you so much, Scott. And hopefully I'll hear from you soon again.