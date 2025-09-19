Doña Ana County commissioners vote to move forward on IRB for Project Jupiter

Doña Ana County commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward on the Industrial Revenue Bond for Project Jupiter, the massive AI data center campus proposed for Santa Teresa. The lone no vote came from Vice-chair Susana Chaparro, who voted no on the original inducement late last month.

The IRB agreement was only released Monday and many asked for a delay on the vote including the City of Sunland Park. Public comment began at 11 a.m. and continued for over 4 hours. Residents shared concerns over water, energy, infrastructure, air quality, jobs and economic development, and more during the hours-long comment period.

KRWG Public Media Local News Fellow Abigail Salas attended the meeting which began at 9 a.m. Friday and has more on this story below and more to come. Some of KRWG's conversations on this topic are included. Stay tuned for further updates and continuing coverage.

