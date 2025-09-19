© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Doña Ana County commissioners vote to move forward on IRB for Project Jupiter

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:57 PM MDT
Abigail Salas/KRWG Public Media
Public comment lasted hours Friday as Doña Ana County commissioners considered whether to move forward on Project Jupiter IRB.

Doña Ana County commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward on the Industrial Revenue Bond for Project Jupiter, the massive AI data center campus proposed for Santa Teresa. The lone no vote came from Vice-chair Susana Chaparro, who voted no on the original inducement late last month.

The IRB agreement was only released Monday and many asked for a delay on the vote including the City of Sunland Park. Public comment began at 11 a.m. and continued for over 4 hours. Residents shared concerns over water, energy, infrastructure, air quality, jobs and economic development, and more during the hours-long comment period.

KRWG Public Media Local News Fellow Abigail Salas attended the meeting which began at 9 a.m. Friday and has more on this story below and more to come. Some of KRWG's conversations on this topic are included. Stay tuned for further updates and continuing coverage.

https://www.krwg.org/krwg-news/2025-09-18/city-of-sunland-park-calls-for-delay-on-project-jupiter-vote

https://www.krwg.org/show/el-paso-matters/2025-09-19/what-to-know-as-dona-ana-county-commissioners-set-to-vote-on-the-project-jupiter-data-center-and-more

https://www.krwg.org/krwg-news/2025-09-11/sunland-park-community-reacts-to-project-jupiter

https://www.krwg.org/krwg-news/2025-09-09/dona-ana-county-holds-first-project-jupiter-public-meeting

https://www.krwg.org/krwg-news/2025-08-27/bocc-approve-inducement-for-165-billion-for-ai-data-center-in-dona-ana-county

Protesters from Empowerment Congress and other organizations gathered at the Doña Ana County Government Center Friday to share concerns about Project Jupiter.
Abigail Salas/KRWG Public Media
Protesters from Empowerment Congress and other organizations gathered at the Doña Ana County Government Center Friday to share concerns about Project Jupiter.

KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners