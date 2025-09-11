Sunland Park community reacts to Project Jupiter

Water is a very big concern for the people of Sunland Park. Jose Saldaña was protesting against the project before the meeting.

“We’re in a drought of water and we are going to be in a worse spot 20-30 years from now. We already have a land fill that is contaminate, we have Asarco and we have the power plant, it’s not right for the community,” Saldaña said.

The project will be running on a closed loop cooling system according to projectjupitertogether.com.

Stack Infrastructure personnel told the community that they will not be using much water because the system will only need a one-time fill of 10 million gallons of water.

Sunland Park resident, Albert Ibarra believes the project will bring jobs and opportunities to the area.

“I believe it’s a great project, but I also have my cons against it which is the water, just like the frustration that everyone is sharing, that’s my frustration too, job security, water system. Are they really going to do what they’re talking about right,” Ibarra said.

The last meeting is happening today in Hatch in the Placitas Community Center at 5:30 p.m. The Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners will hold a final vote on Project Jupiter during a public hearing on September 19th.